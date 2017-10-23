No Diwali bonus for non-teaching employees under group C, D at central universities; here is why

In a bad news for all the non-teaching employees at central universities, staff who fall under categories C and D will no longer get their Diwali bonus.

In a bad news for all the non-teaching employees at central universities, staff who fall under categories C and D will no longer get their Diwali bonus. As per the order from the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), all the non-teaching staff at the central varsities will not get the Diwali bonus. Rather, they will have to “return” bonus paid to them in the last two years, reported the Indian Express.

According to the notice, which was sent last week to registrars of all central universities stated that all the non-teaching staff who fall under categories C and D will not get the bonus for Diwali. Employees under categories C and D include office attendants, field attendants, safai karamcharis and security guards.

The notice has been put up across departments and colleges under Delhi University (DU). It asked staff to return the bonus amount of Rs 7,000. The order stated: “As the government of India has not extended the orders for the grant of non-productivity-linked bonus for 2015-16 and 2016-17 to autonomous bodies, you are requested not to make payment of bonuses to employees of your universities, till it is extended by the government of India… If the university has already paid bonus to their employees, the university must make recoveries…”

An office attendant who works at DU’s psychology department was quoted as saying that they used to get bonuses during Diwali, but this time they were told that they will not get it. Also, no reasons were given for the order, the attendant said. A safai karamchari who works at a DU college said, “I have used up the bonuses paid in the previous years. I think the amount will be deducted from our salaries now. Why does the government want only the poor to suffer? All of us are university employees, so why this discrimination?”