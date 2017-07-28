Nitish Kumar BJP alliance: Here is why RJD JDU split

While this is not the first time Nitish Kumar has formed a government with the BJP, it is certainly very crucial for the party at a national level (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a cause for celebration even as Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister after joining hands with the party. BJP had lost against the Mahagathbandhan between RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar almost two years ago, according to the Indian Express. While this is not the first time Nitish Kumar has formed a government with the BJP, it is certainly very crucial for the party at a national level, the report said. State convenor Maneesh Pandey told IE that the mahagathbandhan with Lalu Yadav had become a black spot on Nitish Kumar’s record. He said, “There is no concept, no vision. No wonder Nitish felt uncomfortable. Regional parties think small.” The other reason he cites for Nitish changing lanes is the rising nationalism in the country.

Brajesh Kumar Tiwari, vice president, BJP Yuva Morcha said, “The PM’s post is not vacant. So Nitishji must have come (back to the BJP) for other reasons. It is clear that he has been impressed by the work Modiji has done — he has accepted it is the best development model”. According to IE, Nitish Kumar would emerge as the BJP leader in the state, which lacked a strong party presence like Lalu Yadav. Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav shouted slogans along with RJD workers.

He said, “Nitish wanted an excuse, to get back to the NDA. He used me as an excuse to walk out, showed his real face to the people, betrayed the mandate that was against the BJP-RSS. He must have become insecure because of my work, the popular acceptance and acknowledgement it was getting. He has always betrayed those he was close to like George Fernandes, those who trusted him.” His mother and former CM Rabri Devi told IE, “His own party men told us, that Nitish talks to you (RJD) during the day, and dials the BJP in the night. This planning had been going on. He always meant to stab us in the back.”