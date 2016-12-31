Narendra Modi speech live updates new years eve 2017: PM to address nation at 7:30 pm

The last 50 days have evoked mixed reactions from common man on Narendra Modi government’s decision. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on New Year’s eve at 7:30 PM. The Prime Minister’s address on December 31 comes a day after the country marked 50 days of demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The last 50 days have evoked mixed reactions from common man on Narendra Modi government’s decision. While majority of the people support the Prime Minister’s move, the general consensus is that the implementation could have been much better. Today’s speech has already generated a lot of speculation, and there is buzz that the Prime Minister may announce further crackdown on black money. However, some media reports also suggest that PM Modi may just give a round-up of the gains from demonetisation drive.

Track our live updates to know what the Prime Minister says: