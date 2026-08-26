Shivaami, a Google Cloud services and co-sell partner, has launched India’s first Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre at its Mumbai office, offering businesses a hands-on platform to explore cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The centre will bring together customers, partners and technology leaders to experience Google Cloud’s latest capabilities in generative and agentic AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, application modernisation and digital transformation.

The facility will host live demonstrations, innovation workshops, executive briefings and proof-of-concept sessions, enabling organisations to test solutions and develop use cases tailored to their business requirements. It will cater to sectors including manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, education and digital-native businesses.

Punit Thakkar, CEO and MD, Shivaami, said the focus was shifting from simply selecting a cloud platform to transforming how businesses innovate, operate and compete in an AI-first environment.

The centre, he said, would allow customers to experience Gemini and Google Cloud solutions, validate ideas and co-create transformation journeys with Shivaami experts, with an emphasis on measurable business outcomes.

Abhinav Kishore, India Head-SMB, Google Cloud India, said the centre would serve as a dynamic destination for organisations to experience real-world Gemini and Google Cloud solutions and accelerate their adoption.

The launch strengthens Shivaami’s partnership with Google Cloud and its focus on helping enterprises modernise infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and scale innovation.