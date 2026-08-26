For years, the rent-versus-buy debate has sounded like a simple math problem: “My rent is ₹40,000, while the EMI will be ₹60,000. Why buy?”

But even the RBI’s housing affordability research suggests that the calculation needs a wider lens. The central bank has used housing-cost-to-income as an affordability measure, with 30% of household income used as a broad benchmark.

And there is a reason this matters. Financial Express has reported that home affordability can vary significantly across Indian cities, depending on property prices, incomes and borrowing costs.

So, the real question is not simply “Is my EMI higher than my rent?”

It is: “Can I buy this home without stretching the rest of my finances?”

That means looking at your savings, career plans, other financial goals—and how long you actually plan to stay.

Here are the questions worth asking instead.

#1. How Long Am I Actually Going To Stay Here?

Before comparing rent with EMI, ask yourself something simpler: “How long am I really going to live here?”

If the answer is only two or three years, buying may not be the obvious choice. You have the down payment, stamp duty, registration and other costs to recover—and selling too soon can make those costs harder to justify.

Renting, on the other hand, buys you something valuable: flexibility.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar said that “If you expect to move in a few years, renting may offer greater flexibility. The decision should ultimately reflect your life stage, financial cushion and long-term plans.”

The longer you expect to stay, the more time you have to absorb the upfront costs and build equity in the property.

#2. Can I Afford The Whole Cost Of Owning The House?

Here’s where the EMI-versus-rent comparison starts to fall apart.

Your EMI is not the full cost of owning a home. There’s the down payment, stamp duty, registration, maintenance, property taxes, insurance and repairs. And then there’s a cost most buyers don’t put on the calculator: opportunity cost.

If you put ₹30 lakh into a house, that money is no longer available to invest elsewhere or keep as a financial cushion.

As Adhil Shetty, puts it, “The purchase price is only part of the cost of owning a home.” He recommends looking at the total cost of ownership, including both upfront and recurring expenses, rather than comparing only the EMI with rent.

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That changes the question completely. Instead of asking “Is my EMI higher than my rent?”, ask:

“What will this home actually cost me—and what am I giving up to own it?”

That is a much more useful number to work with.

#3. Will This EMI Still Be Comfortable Five Years From Now?

A home loan can easily run for 20 or 25 years. Your salary, however, will not follow a perfectly predictable path. You could change jobs. Salary growth could slow. Your family could grow. New expenses could come up.

So don’t just ask “Can I afford this EMI today?”

Ask “Will I still be comfortable with this EMI if my circumstances change?”

A recent Financial Express report on home-loan stress makes the same point: a comfortable EMI today can become a burden later as incomes, interest rates, family responsibilities and expenses change.

The report also highlights why buyers should stress-test their EMI rather than relying only on what the bank says they are eligible to borrow.

#4. What Will Buying This Home Make Me Give Up?

A home can be your biggest asset. It can also become your biggest financial concentration.

That matters because the money going into your house cannot simultaneously go towards your retirement, your child’s education or other investments.

A recent Financial Express analysis put this into perspective: buying a home, funding children’s education and building a retirement corpus often compete for the same pool of money. The article argues that some goals are less flexible than others—retirement, for instance, cannot simply be postponed indefinitely.

This is where the question gets more interesting. What if buying the bigger house means delaying your retirement savings?

Or stopping your SIPs for several years?

Or using your emergency fund for the down payment?

The house may appreciate, but that does not automatically make the decision financially sound.

As Adhil Shetty, puts it, “Rising property prices should not by themselves drive the decision.” If buying significantly reduces investments towards retirement or children’s education, the home may be taking up too much of the overall financial plan.

The goal is not to own the most expensive home you can afford. It’s to own a home without sacrificing the financial goals that come after it.

That is an important distinction. Loan eligibility tells you how much you can borrow. It doesn’t necessarily tell you how much you should borrow. Your home loan should leave enough room for emergencies, savings and the other financial goals you don’t want to put on hold.

#5. Am I Buying Because It Makes Sense—Or Because I Feel I Should?

There is a lot of pressure around owning a home.

“Rent is wasted money.”

“Property prices will only go up.”

“You should buy before prices rise further.”

But none of these is a financial calculation.

The RBI’s own housing-affordability framework looks at housing costs in relation to household income, rather than simply asking whether someone qualifies for a loan. Its research uses 30% of household income as a broad affordability benchmark.

That distinction matters.

A bank may be willing to lend you ₹1 crore. That does not mean borrowing ₹1 crore is the right decision for you. If buying means exhausting your savings, stopping investments or leaving no room for unexpected expenses, waiting may actually be the smarter financial decision.

And sometimes, the best reason to rent is not that you cannot afford to buy. It is that you do not need to buy yet.

As Adhil Shetty puts it, the priority should be to buy when the property fits comfortably within your broader financial plan, rather than letting rising property prices dictate the decision.

The right home is not the one you can just manage to pay for. It is the one you can afford without putting the rest of your financial life on hold.

Still unsure whether buying is right for you? Don’t start with a property portal. Start with your own finances.

Ask yourself:

How long am I likely to stay in this home?

Have I calculated the full cost—not just the EMI?

Will I still have an emergency fund after making the down payment?

Can I handle the EMI if my income or circumstances change?

Will buying affect my retirement or other investment goals?

Am I buying because the numbers make sense, or because I feel I should own a home?

A recent Financial Express analysis makes an important distinction: a person can be “house rich, cash poor”—owning a valuable property while having too little liquid money available for emergencies, retirement or other financial goals.

That does not mean buying a home is a bad decision. It means the home should fit into your financial plan, not replace it. And perhaps that is the better way to think about the entire rent-versus-buy debate.

The question is not simply whether you should rent or buy. It’s whether buying, right now, is the right financial decision for you.

Aanya Desai

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.