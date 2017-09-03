Narendra Modi in China BRICS Summit: PM meets Indian diaspora in Xiamen, likely to hold bilateral meet with Putin

Narendra Modi in China BRICS Summit: The prime minister would look forward to having “productive discussions and positive outcomes” with leaders of the grouping. (PTI/PIB)

Narendra Modi in China BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in China’s Xiamen to attend the crucial BRICS Summit. The prime minister would look forward to having “productive discussions and positive outcomes” with leaders of the grouping to support the agenda for a stronger partnership among the member countries, PTI reports. The prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders. PTI reports that Modi is likely to meet the representatives of countries like Egypt, invited by China as part of the outreach exercise. Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand have also been invited as guest countries for the Summit. “I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China,” the prime minister earlier said.

Here are all the about the BRICS summit:

10.40 pm: “We the BRICS countries should show our responsibilities to uphold global peace and stability,” Xi said today.

10.20 pm: Xi also appeared to take a reconciliatory tone when he, without directly referring to the recent Dokalam standoff with India, underlined that “peace and development” should be the

underpin to resolve issues as the world does not want “conflict and confrontation.”

10.00 pm: Chinese President Xi Jinping today underscored that the BRICS must uphold the value of diplomacy to resolve “hotspot issues” as the leaders of the grouping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived here for the Summit, which is starting tomorrow in this port city of China.

9.15 pm: South Africa to host the 10th summit of the #BRICS bloc in 2018, South African President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday, People’s Daily of China reports

9.00 pm: “Reached Xiamen for BRICS Summit. Looking forward to the Summit deliberations. Glad to see the Indian community welcoming so warmly,” says Modi.

8.45 pm: In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said, “India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China.”

8.30 pm: The Prime Minister had earlier said that he was looking forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes during the multilateral forum.

8.15 pm: Meanwhile, PTI reports that first project funded by The New Development Bank, set up by India and other members of the BRICS grouping of emerging economies, has started operation in Shanghai.

8.00 pm: “We are really excited to meet him. He is a PM who made India popular in the whole world. We are proud that we have a Prime Minister like him,” said an Indian man was quoted as saying by ANI

7.50 pm: “We are really happy that we meet him. It is like a life-time achievement for us,” said a delighted Indian woman.

7.40 pm: PTI reports Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with other leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, which is among the five counties — Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan– invited by China as part of ‘BRICS Plus’ outreach exercise.

7.30 pm: PTI reports that according to officials, Modi and Xi leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting on September 5 on the sidelines of the 9th

Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Summit, which will start tomorrow in this port city of China.

7.20 pm: The prime minister said he was looking forward to engage with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 5.

7.15 pm: “We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries,” PM had said.

7.10 pm: “India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and

peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security,” the

prime minister had said.

6.50 pm: China: PM Narendra Modi meets Indian diaspora in Xiamen.

6.45 pm: PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese Pres Xi, Russian Pres Vladimir Putin & other leaders on the sidelines of summit.

6.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China’s #Xiamen to attend the 9th BRICS Summit.