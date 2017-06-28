Narendra Modi gifted cycle by Netherlands premier Mark Rutte; delighted PM takes to Twitter, shares photos

In the photograph, a happily smiling PM Modi is seen sitting on the cycle with his right leg on the peddle, even as Mark Rutte looks at him with a big smile on his face. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a bicycle by his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte during his visit to that country during the last leg of his 3-nation tour. He landed there yesterday. After the high profile meeting were over, PM Modi was gifted a cycle by Rutte. In the photograph, a happily smiling PM Modi is seen sitting on the cycle with his right leg on the peddle, even as Mark Rutte looks at him with a big smile on his face – the bonhomie between both leaders is quite evident and points to a successful bilateral meet. PM Modi also addressed the Indian diapsora in The Netherlands yesterday.

Earlier during his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exchanged gifts with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during his visit to the White House. According to ANI report, the US president took him on a guided tour of the White House which included the Lincoln bedroom. The PM was also presented a copy of the famous Gettysburg address of the 16th US President of the US.

During joint statement between Narendra Modi and his counterpart Mark Rutte, the Netherlands prime minister announced his country’s support for India’s entry into the NSG. He also supported India’s bid for permanent UN Security Council seat. Two leaders also recalled that strategic partnership between European Union and India was launched in 2004 during the Dutch Presidency of the EU.

Narendra Modi, on his part presented to the US president a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp which was issued by India in the year 1965, to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln, the agency report added. He also presented the president a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern, which is a speciality of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. The prime minister gifted a hamper containing a handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, honey and tea from Kangra valley, as also hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.