The demand for pension revision for central government employees who retired before January 1, 2026 has moved another step forward, with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) forwarding representations from 2 prominent employee and pensioner organisations to the Department of Expenditure.

The development is important because the issue is not simply about how much pension could rise under the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC).

At the heart of the demand is a more basic question: will pensioners who retired before the 8th CPC’s effective date be explicitly brought within the scope of the Commission’s recommendations?

An Office Memorandum dated August 18, 2026 shows that DoPT forwarded representations from the All India RMS, MMS & Postal Pensioners Association and the All India Defence Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) to the Department of Expenditure for action as deemed appropriate. The representations seek an amendment to the 8th CPC’s Terms of Reference (ToR) to include pension revision for past pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026.

This does not mean that the government has accepted the demand or that pension revision for pre-2026 retirees has been approved. It means the representations have formally moved from the associations to DoPT and have now been forwarded to the Department of Expenditure, which will have to consider the issue.

But there is an interesting historical backdrop to this demand. In 1985, the government had actually amended the ToR of the Fourth Central Pay Commission to specifically ask it to examine the pension structure for both past and future pensioners.

That precedent is now particularly relevant as the 8th CPC moves through its consultation process.

What exactly has DoPT forwarded?

The August 18 DoPT Office Memorandum is specifically titled “Request for amendment to the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Eighth Central Pay Commission for inclusion of pension revision of past pensioners who retired before 01/01/2026 and pensioners’ issues.”

It refers to two representations:

A representation dated July 30, 2026 from the All India RMS, MMS & Postal Pensioners Association.

A representation dated August 4, 2026 from the All India Defence Employees’ Federation.

DoPT has forwarded both representations to the Department of Expenditure for “action as deemed appropriate.”

The wording matters. The memorandum is a forwarding communication; it is not an order revising pension, nor is it an amendment to the 8th CPC’s ToR.

For pensioners, therefore, the next important development would be whether the government decides to amend the Commission’s mandate or otherwise clarify that pension revision for existing retirees will be covered.

Why has the ToR become such an important issue?

The Union Cabinet approved the 8th CPC’s ToR in October 2025, and the formal government resolution appointing the Commission was issued on November 3, 2025. The Commission is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof. Pulak Ghosh as part-time member and Pankaj Jain as member-secretary.

The Commission has been given 18 months from its constitution to submit its recommendations, although it can submit interim reports if necessary. The government has said the normal 10-year cycle would mean the recommendations are ordinarily expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The ToR covers pay, allowances, benefits and other service conditions of central government employees and also deals with retirement-related matters. But pensioner organisations want the language to be sufficiently explicit to ensure that past pensioners are not left outside the scope of pension revision simply because they retired before January 1, 2026.

This distinction is important because a pension revision can affect two different groups:

Future retirees: employees retiring after the new pay structure is implemented.

Past retirees: people who have already retired and whose pension was fixed under the earlier pay structure.

The latter group is seeking an explicit mechanism to ensure that their pension is revised on a comparable basis.

The 1985 precedent: Government had changed a Pay Commission’s ToR for past pensioners

This is where the historical document supplied with the current DoPT development becomes significant.

On November 8, 1985, the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, issued an Extraordinary Gazette Resolution amending the Terms of Reference of the Fourth Central Pay Commission.

The amendment inserted a new paragraph, 2(A), directing the Commission:

“To examine, with a view to having a proper pension structure for pensioners—both past and future—the existing pension structure…”

The Commission was also asked to examine death-cum-retirement benefits and consider factors including retirement benefits available to public sector and state government employees, economic conditions, the resources of the Central Government and competing demands such as development, defence and national security.

In other words, the government did not merely ask the 4th CPC to look at future retirees. Its amended ToR expressly referred to “both past and future” pensioners.

That makes the 1985 resolution a useful historical precedent for the present demand. It establishes that the government has previously amended a Pay Commission’s mandate to specifically address pension structures affecting existing as well as future pensioners.

However, it is important not to overstate the precedent. The 1985 amendment does not automatically require the government to make a similar amendment today. It simply demonstrates that such a change in ToR has happened before.

The bigger 8th CPC pension debate has already been building

The current DoPT development comes after months of demands from employee and pensioner organisations.

The 8th CPC opened its formal consultation process in 2026. It invited representations and memoranda from central government employees, pensioners, service associations, unions and other stakeholders between March 5 and June 15, 2026. The submission window is now closed.

The Commission also sought structured responses through an 18-question questionnaire, with responses invited from February 5 to March 31, 2026. Pensioners, serving employees, associations, academics and other stakeholders were among those invited to participate.

The Commission has subsequently been holding interactions with associations and unions. Its official website lists meetings and state visits, including interactions in Delhi in August and a scheduled visit to Jaipur on August 31-September 1.

So the pension revision demand is emerging while the Commission is still in the consultation and evidence-gathering stage.

What pensioners are asking for beyond pension revision

The debate is also much wider than simply applying a new fitment factor to existing pensions.

The Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), in its 51-page memorandum submitted to the 8th CPC in April, proposed that employees and pensioners should receive the same fitment factor of 3.833. It also sought several other changes affecting retirement benefits.

Among the major pension-related demands are:

1. Same fitment factor for employees and pensioners

NC-JCM has proposed a 3.833 fitment factor for both employees and pensioners and sought pension arrears from January 1, 2026.

This is a demand, not an announced government decision.

The fitment factor is important because it is the multiplier used to translate the existing basic pay into the revised basic pay under a new pay structure. A similar multiplier can also have a major effect on pension calculations.

For perspective, the 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57. There is currently no officially announced 8th CPC fitment factor. Employee organisations have floated substantially higher numbers, including 3.833.

2. Higher minimum pay

The NC-JCM memorandum has proposed a minimum pay of Rs 69,000, along with the 3.833 fitment factor. The proposal is based on its assessment of living costs and other expenditure requirements.

This should not be confused with the government’s eventual minimum pay. Rs 69,000 is an employee-side demand, not the 8th CPC’s recommendation.

3. Reduction in pension commutation restoration period

Another major demand is to reduce the period after which the commuted portion of pension is restored.

Currently, eligible pensioners can commute up to 40% of pension and receive a lump sum, with the commuted portion deducted from monthly pension. The existing restoration period is 15 years.

NC-JCM has proposed reducing this to 11 years. Other pensioner bodies have made similar demands.

The argument is that the current 15-year period is based on old assumptions and should be reviewed in light of present-day conditions.

4. One Rank One Pension for civilian pensioners

NC-JCM has also sought a One Rank One Pension-type system for civilian pensioners, broadly seeking greater pension parity among people retiring from the same designation or level at different points in time.

This is distinct from the existing One Rank One Pension framework for armed forces personnel. It is a demand being placed before the 8th CPC, not an existing entitlement for civilian central government pensioners.

5. Higher gratuity

The NC-JCM memorandum has sought an increase in the maximum gratuity from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. It has also proposed changes to the way gratuity is calculated and removal of the existing 16.5-times-emoluments ceiling.

6. Earlier merger of DA/DR with basic pay

Another demand is that Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) should be merged with basic pay/pension once the DA/DR reaches 25%.

This matters because DA/DR is intended to compensate for inflation, while a merger into basic pay can affect the calculation of several salary and retirement benefits.

Why the fitment factor is creating so much interest

For serving employees, the fitment factor is likely to be one of the most closely watched elements of the 8th CPC.

For example, if a hypothetical basic pay of Rs 18,000 were multiplied directly by 3.833, the resulting figure would be Rs 68,994, broadly corresponding to the NC-JCM’s proposed Rs 69,000 minimum. That is why the 3.833 figure is often discussed alongside the Rs 69,000 minimum-pay demand.

But readers should be careful with online “salary calculators” that simply multiply today’s basic pay by a proposed factor.

The final salary increase cannot be known until the government accepts a pay matrix and the Commission determines how existing pay, DA, allowances and other components are treated.

The same caution applies to pension calculations. A proposed fitment factor of 2.86, 3.0 or 3.833 does not mean that pensioners will automatically receive those multipliers. These are scenarios or demands until an official recommendation and government decision are made.

The question of January 1, 2026

Another important issue is the effective date.

The government has indicated that, following the usual 10-year cycle, the effect of the 8th CPC recommendations would normally be expected from January 1, 2026.

But the Commission itself has 18 months to make its recommendations. That means the recommendations are not expected immediately, and questions around arrears and the precise treatment of different salary and pension components remain unresolved.

For pensioners who retired before January 1, 2026, this makes the ToR question particularly significant.

If the government explicitly includes them within the pension revision framework, their case can be examined alongside the broader revision exercise. If the ToR is not amended, pensioner organisations are likely to continue pressing the government for a mechanism that ensures parity with the revised pension structure.

Why the government may have to balance competing demands

The 8th CPC is not operating in a vacuum.

The Cabinet’s ToR specifically asks the Commission to consider economic conditions, fiscal prudence, availability of resources for development and welfare, the unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes, the likely impact on state government finances and compensation structures in the public and private sectors.

That means the final recommendation will have to balance employee and pensioner expectations against the government’s fiscal capacity.

This is particularly relevant because demands such as a 3.833 fitment factor, higher minimum pay, increased gratuity, pension parity and reduced commutation periods can have a significant recurring or one-time fiscal impact.

Therefore, the gap between what employee and pensioner organisations demand and what the Commission eventually recommends could be substantial.

Where does the 8th Pay Commission stand now?

The 8th CPC has already been constituted and is actively engaging with stakeholders. Its official website currently lists association and union interactions, state visits and other consultation activities.

The formal memorandum submission window closed on June 15, 2026, meaning the Commission now has a large body of representations from employees, pensioners and organisations to examine.

Against this backdrop, the August 18 DoPT memorandum adds another layer to the process: the demand for an explicit ToR amendment for pension revision of those who retired before January 1, 2026 has now been formally forwarded to the Department of Expenditure.

The government has not yet announced that the ToR will be amended.

That is the key distinction pensioners need to keep in mind.

What happens next?

The immediate question is whether the Department of Expenditure will recommend or initiate any change to the 8th CPC’s ToR.

If the government agrees to amend the ToR, the Commission’s mandate could be clarified or expanded to explicitly cover pension revision for past pensioners.

If there is no amendment, pensioner organisations may still seek to establish that the existing ToR is broad enough to permit consideration of their concerns.

The 1985 episode provides an important historical reference because the government then chose to make the position explicit by adding a separate paragraph for “both past and future” pensioners.

For today’s pensioners, therefore, the August 18 DoPT memorandum is not the final decision on pension revision. It is better understood as another step in a larger campaign to ensure that past retirees are clearly included in the 8th CPC’s pension framework.

And with the Commission’s consultation process already well underway, the coming months will determine whether the current demand becomes a formal change in the Commission’s mandate — or remains one among the many pension-related proposals awaiting consideration.

Bottom line: The 8th CPC has been constituted, its consultation process is underway and employee and pensioner bodies have submitted an extensive list of demands. The latest DoPT action gives fresh momentum to one specific issue — pension revision for those who retired before January 1, 2026. But no pension revision, fitment factor or ToR amendment has been approved yet. The final outcome will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and the government’s subsequent decision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, legal, tax, pension or government-policy advice. The demands and proposals mentioned in the article are those of employee and pensioner organisations and should not be treated as government-approved decisions. The final decision on any amendment to the 8th Central Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference, pension revision, fitment factor or other benefits will depend on the government and the recommendations of the Commission.

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