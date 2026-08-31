Tata Power Company subsidiary Tata Power Renewables’ Utility (TPREL) announced the commissioning of its 100-megawatt group power solar project in Tamil Nadu. With its execution, TPREL’s portfolio stands at 12.3 gigawatts.

TPREL: Utility portfolio surpasses 7 GW

According to the company’s exchange filing, with the commissioning of a 100 MW solar power project at Vellalankottai and Nalandhula villages in Kayathar, Tamil Nadu, its portfolio has surpassed the 7 GW operational capacity mark.

Under the scope of work, TPREL will supply clean power to Tata Power companies: TP Solar, Tata Electronics Private, and Tata Realty and Infrastructure.

It added that the solar power project is designed to generate 240.63 million units of clean electricity annually and offset the impact of nearly 1.5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum.

“ Equipped with 2,61,660 Mono PERC bifacial solar modules, the project is engineered to maximise energy generation while improving operational efficiency across varying terrain conditions,” Tata Power said in its exchange filing.

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TPREL: Solar and wind energy assets combined

The 7 GW operational capacity includes over 5.7 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind energy assets. Additionally, TPREL noted that more than 5.3 GW of projects, including 2.2 GW of solar and 3.1 GW of wind projects, are under development and are expected to be commissioned over the next 6 to 24 months.

This project further reinforces TPREL’s position as a leader in India’s renewable energy transition and reflects its continued commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality renewable energy solutions that support the country’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

About Tata Power

Tata Power operates as the electricity distribution arm of the Tata Group. The company operates a broad portfolio of large-scale projects encompassing utility-scale solar, floating solar, and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.

Tata Power share price

Tata Power’s stock ended Monday’s trade at Rs 347, down 1.4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has declined by 9%, while over the past six months, its stock has fallen by 2.5%.