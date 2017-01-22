Naqsh Lyallpuri, renowned Urdu poet and lyricist dies at 88

Ever since his childhood, he was always inclined towards Urdu literature and got his first ever break in the 1952 film ‘Jaggu’ where he gave lyrics to the song “Agar Teri Aakhon Se Aakhein Mila Doon”.(IE)

Renowned Urdu poet Naqsh Lyallpuri died at his residence on the morning according to his family. He was aged 88. According to daughter-in-law Tina Ghai, Layallpuri did not open his eyes since 7 pm previous evening and failed to recognise anybody except his daughter. After suffering a hip bone fracture in March and October he was in the hospital and was suffering immensely. Following this accident he had become frail and disoriented and his body gave up at this age. ‘He was in pain’, his daughter in law told PTI.

You may also like to watch:

His funeral is expected to take place at the Oshiwara crematorium in evening. Naqsh Lyallpuri was born Jaswant Rai in Layallpur Punjab which is now in Pakistan on 24 February 1928. Ever since his childhood, he was always inclined towards Urdu literature and got his first ever break in the 1952 film ‘Jaggu’ where he gave lyrics to the song “Agar Teri Aakhon Se Aakhein Mila Doon”.

He went on to be the lyricist for films like ”Chetna”, ”Aahista Aahista”, ”Tumhare Liye” and ”Gharonda” amongest many others. In 2005 he wrote lyrics for ”Taj Mahal- An eternal love story and for ”Yaatra” in 2006.

Tina revealed that even though his vision was failing he still wanted to read and yearned for it. She said that he had a keen desire to read Urdu poetry and had a ‘backlog of stuff to read through’.