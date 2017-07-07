MEA tells North Korea: Missile programme impacting Indian national security, refrain from such actions

Reacting to North Korea’s launch of a nuclear missile a couple of days ago, India on Friday released a statement saying that it is a threat to international peace. (Representational image, Source: Reuters)

Reacting to North Korea’s launch of a nuclear missile a couple of days ago, India on Friday released a statement saying that it is a threat to international peace. The statement was released by the Ministry of External Affairs in the backdrop of ongoing G20 Summit asking North Korea to refrain from any such activity, reported news agency ANI. “North Korea’s continued pursuit of nuclear& ballistic missile programmes and proliferation links pose grave threat to international peace. They also impacted India’s national security, call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions that undermine international peace,” MEA was quoted saying by the agency.

Before India, the United States had also condemned the missile launch and had warned North Korea of serious consequences. “It is a dark day because yesterday’s actions by North Korea made the world a more dangerous place. Their illegal missile launch was not only dangerous, but reckless and irresponsible. It showed that North Korea does not want to be part of a peaceful world,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said at an emergency Security Council meeting following the launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea.

Haley added that if North Korea continues to be involved in these activities, it must be prepared to defend itself and its allies. “One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction. We have other methods of addressing those who threaten us and of addressing those who supply the threats. We have great capabilities in the area of trade,” she said, adding that she had spoken with President Donald Trump about the issue.

Meanwhile in a show of force against North Korea, South Korea and the US staged deep strike precision missile firing drills on Wednesday. Also, South Korea’s new liberal president Moon Jae-in said he’s willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid heightened animosities in the wake of the North’s first intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch.