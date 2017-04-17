MCD polls 2017: Sacked AAP minister Sandeep Kumar triggers row by ‘campaigning’ for BJP

Sandeep Kumar, a former minister in the AAP government in Delhi who was sacked from the party last year over a sex tape purportedly featuring him, has triggered a row by allegedly campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming MCD polls.

Sandeep Kumar, a former minister in the AAP government in Delhi who was sacked from the party last year over a sex tape purportedly featuring him, has triggered a row by allegedly campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming MCD polls. The saffron party though has denied that Kumar has campaigned for one of its candidates. A video clip had recently surfaced purportedly showing Kumar slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and extending his support to the BJP candidate from Narela, Savita Khatri.

Yesterday, the Sultanpur Majra MLA was allegedly present in person at Khatri’s rally. AAP legislator Alka Lamba hit out at the BJP for “inviting” Kumar to campaign for its candidate. “BJP has been defaming AAP by taking Kumar’s name on radio (commercials). Now, they are even using him in their campaign,” she alleged on Twitter.

BJP denied the charge saying Kumar was not invited by the party for campaigning and alleged that it was the AAP which had “hatched a conspiracy” to defame the saffron party. “It’s a well planned conspiracy of AAP to harm the BJP’s poll prospects at Narela,” said Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar, adding that Kumar was not invited to the rally and he went away after talking to the media. “AAP volunteers are running a social media campaign to defame our party,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar. “We have lodged a police complaint in this regard,” he added.

Kumar was removed from the Delhi cabinet by Kejriwal in August, 2016. Subsequently, he was arrested on a complaint from a woman after a video clip surfaced purportedly showing her in a compromising position with Kumar.