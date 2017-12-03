Gujarat election 2017: Major setback to Congress, entire IT cell of Rajkot resigns citing ignorance

In a major setback to Congress, the entire information technology (IT) cell of Rajkot city unit of the party resigned from their posts on Saturday citing ignorance. (Source: PTI)

In a major setback to Congress, the entire information technology (IT) cell of Rajkot city unit of the party resigned from their posts on Saturday citing ignorance. The resignation came just one day before Prime Minister’s visit to the state and one week before the state votes in the first phase of Assembly election. According to a report by The Indian Express, the common resignation letter addressed to Rohan Gupta, chairman of IT cell of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. In this letter, the members of the IT cell said they were being ignored by Rajkot city unit of Congress.

“Even when the team of IT cell of Rajkot city unit of Congress requests to be assigned some task, it is being ignored. The team has been working sincerely without any help and by spending from its own pocket but even then, it is not made part of any planning. Therefore, we, the IT cell team of Rajkot city unit of Congress, including cell chairman Bahrgav Padiyar, voluntarily become inactive from our respective posts,” the resignation letter read.

The letter also had the signature of all 28 office bearers of the cell. It stated that the other 216 members of their teams will also resign. “However, we are Congressmen and will remain so. We shall continue working in Rajkot city as workers,” the resignation is written on the letterhead of Padhiyar added.

The Congress is having its share of difficulties in Rajkot. In a bid to end factionalism in the city unit, GPCC had made Indranil Rajyaguru as its president in place of Kunvarji Bavaliya some time ago. But Rajyaguru, who is the sitting MLA from Rajkot (east) constituency and who is challenging Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from the Rajkot (west) constituency, has apparently struggled to keep the Congress flock together.