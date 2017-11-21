London professor defends Vijay Mallya, questions CBI’s integrity

Concerns about the lack of independence by some criminal investigation agencies suggest an overall lack of integrity in the way that criminal investigations are carried out: Professor Saez (Reuters).

While the Kingfisher kingpin is on a run from the Indian authorities, a senior professor from the University of London has come out to question India’s Central Bureau’s Investigation’s integrity. Professor Lawrence Saez from School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) has pointed out the promotion of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the CBI special director highlights the “lack of integrity” in the way “criminal investigations and prosecutions are carried out in India”. In the meantime, on Monday, Vijay Mallya appeared before the court for his pre-trial hearing. Mallya’s extradition hearing has been confirmed. It will start on December 4 and will go up for eight days.

In a report by the Indian Express, Professor Lawrence Saez identified himself as “a leading expert on the government and politics of South Asia”, said in his ‘statement of impartiality’, “Concerns about the lack of independence by some criminal investigation agencies, like the ED and CBI, also suggest an overall lack of integrity in the way that criminal investigations and prosecution are carried out in India.”

Pointing out the case of Rakesh Asthana, Saez said: “Serious concerns were raised by the Vigilance Commission… around the CBI’s additional director Rakesh Asthana’s efforts to win the promotion as special director of the CBI. India’s leading anti-corruption government agency, the CVC, opposed Asthana’s promotion. They did this on account of issues regarding the integrity clause. This is because Asthana’s name has appeared in a list of bribe takers of a company investigated by the CBI… In spite the seriousness of the allegations against Asthana, he was promoted to the CBI’s special director.” Rakesh Asthana is also handling Mallya’s case for the CBI.

It was CBI director Alok Verma who made concerns over Asthana’s promotion as CBI special director. K V Chowdary from the Central Vigilance Commissioner had clarified that the process for Asthana’s promotion was followed and the unanimous recommendations for Asthana came in.

Saez is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s India Agenda Council. Mallya’s lawyer Anand Doobay of Boutique Law firm has reportedly engaged the London professor for his expert opinion. Replying via email, Doobay said: “I am not able to make any comment at this time but we confirm that we act for Mallya.” Doobay did not respond to questions about Saez’s statement.

Saez did not respond to phone calls or email done by the Indian Express, but in his statement he said: “I confirm that this report is addressed to the court and relevant authorities, I have received instructions from Anand Doobay and on behalf of the law firm Boutique Law LLP in connection with the ongoing extradition proceedings against Mallya”.