The global markets are trading lower after escalation of tensions across West Asia. Asian markets are under pressure in early trade. Meanwhile, crude oil prices jumped 2% after US strikes on Iran. The GIFT Nifty, as a result, is indicating a negative start for Indian markets. It is down 80 points or 0.33%.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.35% higher at 24,175, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.43% higher at 77,265.

Key global and domestic cues for August 31, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets are trading lower following the US benchmark futures and other global cues. South Korean equities are seeing the maximum decline in the region after US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, Strait of Hormuz.

South Korean index Kospi was down 3.5%, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 3.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.16%, and the Topix was 0.95% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,472, compared with the index’s last close of 25,584.49.

US futures

The futures contracts tied to US benchmarks were trading lower on Monday morning, after the US struck Iranian rocket launchers, reigniting fears of an escalation. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 85 points lower, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures also slipped 0.2% along with Nasdaq-100 futures.

US markets on Friday

On Friday, the US stock market closed on a lower note as the US Fed Chairperson Kevin Warsh conveyed some worry over current inflation trends. The S&P 500 index lost 0.25% and closed at 7,711.76, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.52% to 26,402.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.45 points, or 0.02%, and ended at 53,559.99.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 1.08% to trade at $84.30 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading 2% higher around $89.24, near the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 1.12% lower at $84.33 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,514.80 an ounce, down 0.33%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,56,540 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.74% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,56,270 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,17,405. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.83% lower at $66.44 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate surged 1.62% to Rs 2.37 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 5,039.80 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,183.93 crore on August 28, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.09% lower at 99.61. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.18% to close at 95.38 to the dollar on August 28.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Rubber sector’s stocks surged the most in Friday’s trade, rising 1.18% in market capitalisation. Further, Tea/Coffee stocks were followed by the Plastics sector stocks, which were further followed by the Electronics stocks. However, the Small Finance sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.11%.