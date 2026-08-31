The US Treasury yield rate is being monitored very carefully at the moment. It is that one number that could shape foreign investment, the outlook for the rupee and the Indian markets. Recently, the 30-year US Treasury bond yield shot up to its highest levels since June 2007. As a result, the gap between the Indian and the US 10-year yields is at multi-year lows now. Most economists and market observers see this narrowing gap as a matter of concern.

Why narrowing yield gap may threaten foreign inflows

Let’s understand how the gap between the US 10-year yield and Indian benchmark yield has fared traditionally. If one takes an average of the gap between the two yields, it has been closer to 4%. This means that Indian bonds offer a 4% additional return as compared to US bonds. However, in recent times, it has been hovering near decade-low levels between 2.1-2.5%.

This lowers the return cushion for foreign investors, especially if you factor in potential depreciation in the value of the Rupee. As a result of this, India now runs the risk of higher capital outflows. Moreover, the higher global bond yields continue to be a cause of worry in the market. The rising yield reflects investor concerns about inflation, borrowing and future interest rates.

Gaura Sengupta of IDFC First Bank pointed out that “the rise in GSec yields reflected higher crude prices and the market viewing RBI minutes as hawkish. The spread between GSec yield and US Treasury yields has narrowed, reflecting lower policy rate differentials. If we include hedging costs, the differential is marginally negative.”

According to her, the “narrow differential means that India will find it difficult to attract capital inflows such as FII and FDI. Foreign investors will need greater returns to compensate for the higher global cost of funds. For FY27, the swap windows will ensure that the balance of payment surplus is substantial. However, in FY28, the challenge to attract global capital could persist if current conditions persist.”

Macro dynamics and policy interventions remain the big trigger

In fact, 2026 has been a rather volatile year for the Indian 10-year yield so far. It has borne the brunt of both global and domestic concerns at the same time. From policy uncertainty globally to a weakening rupee, pressure on domestic liquidity and the impact of the West Asia crisis contributed towards the fluctuating movement of the yield.

On the other hand, monetary and fiscal policy responses supported yields broadly. Measures retaining durable capital flows at a time when FPI flows were retreating are seen as welcome steps.

According to Dipanwita Mazumdar, Economist, Bank of Baroda, “the debt outflow arising from global policy uncertainty further worsened the situation. The gap between India and the US 10-year yield is at a multi-year low level and far below the long-run average. This may have further aggravated the FPI-debt outflow.”

According to her, the “government policy measure to attract durable capital flows came at a very opportune time. The policy response was felt across the entire yield curve. The inclusion of new issuances for 15-year, 30-year and 40-year paper in the FAR route (RBI’s Fully Accessible Route investment framework) has resulted in significant downward correction in yields across these tenors.”

A look at the net market activity of GSec categories indicates that “there is a clear shift in pattern where foreign banks are gaining momentum post policy support to FPIs,” she added.

However, going forward, the “long end part of the curve might exhibit some upward bias anticipating rate action from the RBI and tracking upward pressure from geopolitical tension and higher oil prices. Short-end yields are expected to get some support from adequate system liquidity conditions post FCNR (B) deposit flows,” the Bank of Baroda economist anticipated.

The road ahead: Steep yield and outflow threat

Most economists expect India’s yield curve to maintain its steep trajectory. While the abundant system liquidity supports the short-end, the upward bias continues in the long-end. This may not be great news for foreign equity, foreign debt, and FDI flows into India. Most economists believe that this could further aggravate the outflows. Given the dynamic geopolitical situation, the street will be keenly watching out for how the yield pans out in the weeks to come.