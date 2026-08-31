India and Argentina will advance farm and pharmaceutical market access in the coming months — with technical talks underway gaining momentum on Friday. The commerce ministry confirmed that Buenos Aires had “committed to work towards upgrading India” under its regulatory framework and reducing entry barriers.

Bilateral trade had topped $6.5 billion last year amid an annual growth of more than 17%. New Delhi is now the fifth largest trading partner for Argentina with ongoing cooperation in lithium, energy and agriculture. Discussions held this week for the India-Argentina Joint Trade Committee also highlighted “encouraging progress in facilitating the entry of Indian agricultural products into the Argentine market”. According to a PIB press note, emerging areas of cooperation now include aviation, space technology, artificial intelligence, telecommunications and digital services.

“Significant progress was also made in facilitating market access for Indian pharmaceutical products. Argentina has committed to work towards upgrading India from Annex II to Annex I under its pharmaceutical regulatory framework and reducing barriers to entry. This is expected to provide greater opportunities for Indian pharmaceutical companies and contribute to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare in Argentina,” the Commerce Ministry said in its statement.

Bilateral trade tops $6.5 billion

Trade ties between the two countries have strengthened significantly over the past few years — more than doubling between 2019 and 2022 to peak at $6.4 billion. A severe drought and resulting scarcity of foreign exchange had led to a 39% decline the next year, before re-gaining momentum in 2024.

“Indo-Argentine trade experienced a further resurgence in 2025, from January to November, registering an impressive growth of 36.77%, with total trade valued at USD 6.34 billion. India is ranked as Argentina’s fifth-largest trading partner and export destination,” the Embassy website noted.

Bilateral trade between India and Argentina had eventually crossed $6.5 billion in 2025. Key items exported to the other country included petroleum oils, agro chemicals, yarn-fabric-madeups, organic chemicals, bulk drugs and two-wheelers. Meanwhile India imported vegetable oils (soybean and sunflower), finished leather, cereals, residual chemicals and allied products and pulses from Argentina.

Talks underway for pharma, farm market access

Indian pharmaceutical products may soon gain access to the Argentine market — providing new opportunities for domestic companies. The two countries have also nade progress towards “facilitating the entry of Indian agricultural products” into Argentina. The Joint Trade Committee also reviewed investment opportunities in mining, energy and infrastructure during the meeting in Buenos Aires.

Talks also focused on the involvement of an Indian state-owned joint venture (KABIL) in Argentina’s lithium sector. The JV was formed by NALCO, Hindustan Copper, and MECL, working with an Argentine state-owned company called CAMYEN. It holds exploration and development rights for five lithium brine blocks in the other country. KABIL has already completed Phase II drilling at its lithium project in Catamarca, while opportunities in Salta and Jujuy are also being explored.