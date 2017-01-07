Live, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017: Prakash Javadekar emphasizes on quality in education for HR development

The three-day event will be an extravaganza of celebrating Indian Diaspora across the world.

The 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, celebrating Indian diaspora across the world, kicked off in style with huge participation of Indian diaspora at Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Ministers Vijay Goel, VK Singh, and RV Deshpande inaugurated the event. The first event, addressing the stakes of young Indians living abroad, was titled as “Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas”. YPBD has three plenary sessions scheduled. The youth events will include students, start-up and innovation, and start-up in Karnataka in particular. The main convention will be inaugurated on Sunday, the second day of the convention. The Sunday event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief guest of the event, Prime Minister of Portugal Dr Antonio Costa.

The three-day event will be an extravaganza of celebrating Indian Diaspora across the world. Catch this space for live updates:

01.01 pm: India offers seamless opportunities for NRI students to study and pursue their dream careers in India: HRD Min @PrakashJavdekar

12.59 pm: Nurturing India’s Young Ambassadors, chaired by HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar, is in progress

12.58 pm: VK Singh, Vijay Goel inaugurate Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, 2017