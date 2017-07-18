Liquor ban in Bihar: Nitish Kumar ramps up crackdown, confiscated assets set to be auctioned

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is getting stricter regarding the ban on liquor in the state. (Reuters Image)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is getting stricter regarding the ban on liquor in the state. Nitish has ordered the authorities to start auctioning the assets confiscated from the violators of the liquor ban within a fortnight – this includes cars to land. Though many assets have been confiscated from various violators, none have been auctioned yet, Indian Express reports.

The Bihar Excise (Amendment) Act, 2016 states that anything that is used for either drinking or storing or transporting liquor can be confiscated by the authorities. Though, the law does not speak on what happens to the accused if he is later acquitted by courts. At its best, the government can refund the bidding amount of the auction, without interest, to the violator. The legal experts are not happy with it and suggest that this provision relating to the liquor ban needs to be “challenged.”

Recently in a video conference with various state officials, Nitish Kumar expressed his displeasure at the fact that bail was granted to the violators of the liquor ban. He suggested the senior police officers fight the “perception of liquor making its way into Bihar and some people still consuming it with impunity”. He also suggested adopting decoy methods to expose guilty officers in order to check liquor theft and consumption at police stations.