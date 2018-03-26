‘Justice Clocks’ at 24 High Courts to soon be a reality: Here is what Narendra Modi’s idea is all about

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

An idea floated by the Prime Minister in November last year to check judicial pendency of cases and encourage competition could soon see the light of day. It has been learnt that the Centre is all set to install ‘Justice Clocks’ across 24 High Courts in the country soon. The move by the Narendra Modi government comes months after the idea was first floated by the Prime Minister himself.

According to a Times of India report, the government will soon begin installation of these clocks at the high courts. These ‘Justice Clocks’ will have LED message display boards that will show the daily rate of disposal of cases, the number of pending cases and also the individual rank of each court. The LED display across all the 24 High Courts will show the same thing. This is being done to create public awareness in judicial matters. After the installation of these clocks across HCs, they will later be installed in all subordinate courts.

The government’s idea behind initiating this move is to spur competition among the courts and also rank them according to performance when it comes to disposal of cases.

It was back in November 2017, when the idea of installing ‘justice clocks’ was first floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM was addressing a gathering at a National Law Day event in New Delhi when he came up with the idea of “justice clocks”, saying that competition helps in faster development. Modi said that the justice clocks would rank the best performing courts of the country, at various court premises to encourage competition among judges in disposing of cases.

Such a clock is currently installed at the office of the department of justice in New Delhi, which shows the best disposal of cases among courts.