Janmashtami 2017 Puja Vidhi: Know the Pooja Time, Significance or Muhurat for Krishna Janmashtami in India

Janmashtami 2017 Puja Vidhi: Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a religious festival to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in Hindu religion. Janmashtami falls on August 14 this year, as per Indianexpress.com. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Lord Shri Krishna was born on ‘Ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day’ at midnight in the holy month of Shravana. The festival is celebrated across the nation. However, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura (birthplace of Lord Krishna), Gujarat, and Rajasthan the festival holds a special significance and is celebrated with great zeal by the devotees.

Significance and Story of Janmashtami 2017:

Janmashtami is marked by a number of special activities. Devotees perform Raas Leela or Krishna Leela — special dance-drama enactments of Krishna’s life as per the Bhagavata Purana. In addition to Raas Lila, a night vigil or Jagarana, fasting (upavasa) and Dahi-Handi Mahotsav are also celebrated across the country. Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of God Vishnu. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna tale is full of good deeds and his victory over evil. It narrates how Krishna’s uncle, King Kansa, wanted to kill him and how he defeated his uncle after being brought up by Yashoda, his foster mother.

Devotees observe a fast the whole day and usually celebrate by singing devotional songs. They also maintain a vigil into the night as it is believed that Krishna was born at midnight.

Date and Puja Muhurat of Janmashtami 2017

A devotee should break the fast during Parana time in the midnight. Nishita Puja time is known as Nishita for Vaishnava Sampradaya followers, the festival falls on August 15 and their Parana starts at 5:54 am.

Nishita Puja Time: 12:03 am to 12:47 am

Midnight time of Nishita phase is 12:25 am

On August 15,

Parana Time: After 5:39 pm

Ashtami Tithi End Time: 5:39 pm

Dahi handi on August 15