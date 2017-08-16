ISRO scientists release special video titled I am an Indian to mark Independence Day; WATCH

The patriotic song has been sung in various vernacular languages including Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil and Hindi. (Image: Youtube)

On the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day, scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have made their first music video under the banner of Space Engineers Association, the ‘ROCK@Band’. The patriotic song has been sung in various vernacular languages including Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil and Hindi. But what’s winning hearts of thousands is the special message that reminds everyone of the country’s unity in diversity motto. The scientists have come up with a music video titled ‘I am an Indian’. According to reports, country’s premier space agency has a special 20-member team that make music after their working hours. These members are scientists and engineers at ISRO.

The video further appeals people to avoid riots, weapons and other such negative elements from the society and together step further in order to build a ‘new India’ – something PM Narendra Modi exhorted all citizens to strive for in his Independence Day speech today. The song will be a special addition to the Independence Day music collections doing rounds on social media and elsewhere this year.

Watch the video here:

The six-minute-plus video features all 20 scientists standing in beautiful locations and the song is composed by aerospace engineer Shiju G Thomas. The lyrics of the song urge people to destroy all negative forces that threaten to create a divide among Indians. Speaking to NDTV, a member from the group said, “It is just a positive message from our hearts to our fellow Indians, where we try to depict an India in our dreams. This is the culmination of a long-term plan and is in no way connected to the present or past political scenarios.”

The band took 18 months to shoot the video and entailed a cost of Rs 10,000. The project is fully supported by the Space Engineers Association (SEA), reported NDTV.