International Yoga Day 2017: Date, History and Importance

International Yoga Day 2017: Yoga in India is considered to be an around 5,000-year-old mental, physical and spiritual practice. The practice has turned into a rage across the world and on 11th December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly decided to observe one common day in the year as International Yoga day or World Yoga Day. The practice of Yoga is believed to help in transforming the body and mind of the practitioners. Launching a particular date of practising yoga all across the world and celebrating it as yoga day was a move initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United Nations General Assembly. This year too, Yoga Day will be celebrated from the Central Park in Connaught Place to Central Park in New York with as many as 55,000 enthusiasts expected to take part in the event along with PM Modi in Lucknow itself.

On what date is the International Yoga observed?

After the continuous efforts by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly declared 21st of June as International Yoga Day. It is a worldwide event celebrated by the people of all countries through practising yoga, meditation, debates, meetings, discussions, a variety of cultural performances, etc.

History of International Yoga Day

PM Modi asked the United Nations General Assembly on 27th September 2014 to observe 21st June as International Yoga Day. “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help us deal with climate change. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day,” he had said in his speech.

Following this, the first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015 and this year will mark the third Yoga day celebrations.

Importance of International Yoga Day

Yoga has many health benefits. It is adopted to fulfil the following objectives:

1. To make people aware about the natural benefits of Yoga.

2. It allows people to connect with nature.

3. To draw the attention of people towards the benefits of Yoga.

4. To reduce the rate of health challenging diseases all over the world.

5. To bring communities much closer together to spend a day devoted to good health way from their busy schedules.