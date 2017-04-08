India, Bangladesh ink 3 pacts on nuclear energy

PM Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (PTI)

India today signed three pacts with Bangladesh in the field of nuclear energy, second such deal with a South Asian neighbour. The pact entails knowledge sharing and training of Bangladeshi personnel in the area. The first agreement is the general cooperation pact for peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

The second one was signed between the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) of India and its Bangladeshi equal Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA), which calls for exchange of technical cooperation and sharing of information in the field of nuclear safety and radiation protection.

The third agreement focuses on Indo-Bangla collaboration regarding nuclear power plants in Bangladesh. “The pact also includes training of Bangladeshi personnel by our Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB),” said a senior government official.

Besides Bangladesh, India has signed civil nuclear deals with the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Korea, Mongolia, France, Namibia, Argentina, Canada, Kazakhstan, Australia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Japan. After India and Pakistan, Bangladesh is the third South Asian nation which has plans to harness nuclear power. Russia is building two nuclear power plants in Bangladesh.