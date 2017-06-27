In tragic case, 4 elephants die from electrocution in Karnataka

Four elephants were electrocuted in Virajpet, Karnataka on Tuesday in a private coffee estate.(Dipika Bajpai Twitter)

Four elephants were electrocuted in Virajpet, Karnataka on Tuesday in a private coffee estate. IFS officer, Deputy Conservator of Bengaluru Urban, Dipika Bajpai took to Twitter to express her views against the incident and posted pictures of the elephants’ bodies. She wrote: From what is known, an electric wire snaps and this happened. How long till the outrage dies. Development has eaten away corridors. She said that whenever there is a human death due to elephants, the mob surrounds us as if they are our pet animals left out to kill them. “Ecological concerns, wildlife conflict mitigation etc are very small component, but still shrugged off coolly.Who cares?” She said in a tweet.

Kodagu district has a strong elephant population; but the extent of coffee plantation is greater than the forest cover. Hence, the authorities included these plantations for the Synchronized Elephant Census conducted during May this year to arrive at a baseline figure as estimates varied from 50 elephants to nearly 200 elephants.

You May Also Like To Watch:



Coorg Wildlife Society which has written a report on elephant and human conflict in Kodagu says elephants seek shelter in the dry, deciduous forests of Kodagu. But the decline in forest cover over time has reduced the inhabitable area and resources for these large populations of elephants. They run into private lands by mistake sometimes and encounter adverse situations like electric wires.

Recently, there have been two other incidents of elephants being injured in the month of June itself. One was on June 7, when a wild elephant found injured and another on June 15 when two elephants were electrocuted and died in Kodagu district.