Image of Rs 200 currency note goes viral on social media; debate rages over fake or real status

From the watermark to other security features, the viral image of Rs 200 currency note has all.

With reports of government planning to introduce new denomination currency notes of Rs 200 circulating widely, an image of what is purported to be an actual one has gone viral on the social media. The chances are high that this is a fake image created by someone and if it is so, it is a good example of Photoshop job, as the currency contains all the features that the new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 contain. From the watermark to other security features, the image mirrors them all. Besides, it does have a different colour from those of the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 banknotes issued after demonetisation on November 8, last year. The note also mentioned Rs 200 in English and Devnagari font along with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the signature of RBI governor. Authorities have failed to react to these rumours. In fact, no official confirmation on the matter has come from either the government or the RBI.

Earlier, reports had indicated RBI may introduce a note of this denomination, LiveMint had reported. It is now waiting to get clearance from the Centre, as printing of the note can be started only after the government clears the proposal. But with this, the image of notes appeared on the Internet. Having all features like a real currency, the image was shared a few days ago and since then it has been circulating widely among social media users.

Central bank’s stand is that it wants to encourage cashless transactions, and not currency notes, as they are more helpful to the people. The new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 were issued after government banned the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes in order to combat black money, corruption and fake currency along with encouraging the cashless economy.