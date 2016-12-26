Hindu roots? ‘Goddess Parvati’ report hints Indus Valley Civilisation used to worship Lord Shiva in 2500 BC

In a significant development that will further strengthen the argument that the people of the Indus Valley Civilisation used to worship Lord Shiva, a new research paper published in ‘Itihaas’, the Hindi journal of the Indian Council of Historical Research has claimed the iconic ‘Dancing Girl’ of Mohenjodaro is Goddess Parvati. (IE Image)

According to Verma, a retired professor of Banaras Hindu University, the famous ‘Seal 420’, a seal of a horned figure sitting in yogic posture and surrounded by animals, is strong evidence of Shiva worship. The identity of the figure in the seal has often been the subject of debates. Earlier, archaeologist John Marshall in 1931 saw a “prototype of Siva” in this figure but historians have later differed with this interpretation and some have even suggested the figure is of a woman.

Verma said that the trefoil pattern seen on the shawl of the ‘Priest King’, another iconic sculpture excavated from Mohenjodaro, is sign that the king was the follower of a Hindu god. The trefoil pattern, he says, resembles the Vilva or Bilva leaves that are used to worship Shiva today. The author’s claim that the Dancing Girl is Parvati based on the simple logic “where there is Shiva, there should be Shakti”, a manifestation of the Goddess, though “till date, no one has identified any idol or statue of Parvati in Harappan Civilisation”.

Historian and Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Supriya Verma said this was the first time anyone had said the Dancing Girl could be Parvati. “Till date, no archaeologist has ever interpreted the ‘Dancing Girl’ as a goddess, let alone Parvati. This particular artefact has always been seen as the sculpture of a young girl. It is difficult to say anything more than that. The elaborate terracotta female figurines were described by Marshall as mother goddesses, although he categorised some of the other terracotta female figurines as either toys or as being associated with magic,” Verma said in an email to The Indian Express.

The latest edition of ‘Itihaas’ was released last month.