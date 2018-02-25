Happy news! Narendra Modi govt to cut NCERT syllabus by half, reduce load on kids’ shoulders

Prakash Javadekar also said that students need to be given full freedom for the development of their cognitive skills. (PTI)

Good news for school children is in the offing. The young minds will not have to carry extra weight on their shoulders as HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that the NCRET syllabus will be reduced from next year. In an interview with Rajya Sabha TV, Javadekar said that for the 2019 academic session, the NCERT syllabus will be reduced by half.

The Union minister said the school syllabus was more than that of B.Com and BA courses and it needed to be reduced by half so that the students can get time for other activities for their all-round development. Javadekar also said that students need to be given full freedom for the development of their cognitive skills. Javadekar added that he has asked NCERT to reduce the syllabus by half and it will be effective from the academic session 2019.

Giving details of reforms in school education, Javadekar said that examinations and detentions would be introduced. He said a Bill in this regard will be considered in Parliament in the next part of the Budget Session. Javadekar said that without examination, there is no target and competition. He added that there should be an element of competition for better outcomes.

The minister said that if a student flunks in March exam s/he will get a second chance in May. However, if the candidate fails to clear the May’s exam s/he will be detained. The HRD minister also expressed concerns over the poor quality of teachers, which he said was resulting in poor learning outcomes.

Javadekar also informed that 20 lakh teachers were to be trained in 2015 under the Right to Education Act but only five lakh of them could be trained. He added that over 14 lakh teachers were undertaking a skill upgradation programme and it should lead to better results.

Elaborating on the much-talked-about New Education Policy, Javadekar in the interview informed that a report regarding the same will be submitted by the end of next month for necessary approvals.