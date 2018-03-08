Government launches biodegradable sanitary napkins, priced at Rs 2.50 per pad

The launch is in line with the aim of the Prime Minister to make quality drugs available at affordable prices to common people, Kumar said. (IE)

The government today launched biodegradable sanitary napkins, priced at Rs 2.50 per pad, on the eve of International Women’s Day, which will be available at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras. The sanitary napkins will be available in a pack of four pads for Rs 10 across over 3,200 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras by May 28, 2018, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar said today. On the eve of Women’s Day, the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers is introducing sanitary napkins under the name ‘Suvidha’, he added.

At a time when average market price of four sanitary napkins is around Rs 32, the government has launched these oxo-biodegradable pads priced at Rs 10 for four pads for health security of women, specially for those who are under privileged and are in rural areas, Kumar said. While other sanitary napkins available in markets are non-biodegradable, these are biodegradable, he added.

The launch is in line with the aim of the Prime Minister to make quality drugs available at affordable prices to common people, Kumar said. According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, about 58 per cent of women aged between 15 to 24 years use locally prepared napkins, sanitary napkins and tampons, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.