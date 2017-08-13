Gorakhpur Hospital tragedy: Yogi Adityanath can’t manage own constituency, how will he handle Uttar Pradesh, says Congress

Adityanath had said Saturday said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been formed to look into the Gorakhpur tragedy. (ANI)

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh Government of the ‘murder’ of over 70 children at BRD hospital, the Congress on Sunday noted that Gorakhpur Hospital tragedy clearly reflects the failure of the state government and demanded that Yogi Adityanath immediately resigns as Chief Minister. Talking to the media here, UP Congress president Raj Babbar said, “This government is a murderer. These children have not died but killed. The more shameful about this case is the fact that it happened in Yogi Adityanath’s constituency. If he can’t take care of the need of his constituency then how can he fulfill the responsibility of a state like Uttar Pradesh? He should immediately resign from his post.” Launched a scathing attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led- Government over Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, Babbar asked “What will you investigate as the latter has already given verdict that the deaths were not due to lack of oxygen.”

The Congress leader further attacked state Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh over his remark that August witnessed a high number of deaths, and told ANI that “Such excuses coming from him is shameful and he should resign as well.”Meanwhile, tragedy continued to descend upon Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, as another child succumbed to encephalitis today, taking the death toll over 70. 11 children died on Saturday and until Friday the death toll stood at 60.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited ground zero today and took stock of the situation. Adityanath had said Saturday said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a committee has been formed to look into the Gorakhpur tragedy.

He further informed that “he has asked a team of top ministers to determine if the death of the children was actually due to a disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital and assured to “not spare anyone found guilty”. He also said, “We have suspended the principal of the BRD Medical College and taking him guilty for his actions and an investigation on him has already been ordered and is underway. Those found guilty won’t be spared.”Responding to the suspension of Medical College Principal, senior Congress Party leader and former health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad branded the move as ‘eyewash’ and demanded that an all-party delegation should look into the matter.

“The administration was notified of the lack of oxygen. Local media reports also hinted at the possibility of a large tragedy in the hospital. It is shocking that nothing was done about it. Suspending the Principal after this and announcing an inquiry into the matter is just eyewash. There should be an all-party probe into this; the matter should not be submerged at any cost,” said Azad, while addressing a press conference here. According to data procured from the BRD hospital, in five days – from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital.