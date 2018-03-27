Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018: From Anushka Sharma to Padmanabh Singh, 10 young Indian minds who made the cut

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018: Names of Padmanabh Singh, who holds the titular Maharaja of Jaipur and Anushka Sharma included in the list! (Photo: Instagram)

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018: A total of 65 young Indian minds feature on the Forbes magazine’s latest issue of its Asia ranking. The names that made the cut are innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing the country for the better. According to Forbes, the full list of this year’s Asia ranking features a total of 300 entries segregated into 30 in ten categories. These 300 names have been selected from a pool of 2000 nominations, which has been picked up by an A-list judging panel who are highly respected in their fields. The median age of the Indian’s who made it to the list is just 27 years.

Take a look at the young Indian minds who made the cut here:

1. Ankit Prasad, the 26-year-old co-founder of Bobble Keyboard. According to Forbes, ‘determined to make the mobile texting experience more individual, visual and expressive, he created the Bobble Keyboard along with cofounder Mohd Wassem.’ All you need to do is download the Bobble Keyboard app, take a selfie, and the technology will create a cartoon image of you to apply to the keyboard’s database of stickers, GIFs, fonts, emojis, and comics — all for you to share with friends.

2. Rahul Gayam, this 28-year-old is the CTO of Gayam Motor Works where he works along with his brother Raja and together they create electric auto-rickshaws and bikes for the Indian market. They have partnered up with with the government of Andhra Pradesh and domestic taxi company Ola to create a fleet of electric vehicles.

3. Bala Sarda, at the age of just 26-year, he is the CEO of Vahdam Teas. Sarda has raised $2 million in funding to operate a direct-to-consumer business. His model, designed to support domestic farmers, emphasizes freshness as they process, pack, and ship teas directly to the consumer within 24-72 hours of production, according to Forbes.

4. Padmanabh Singh, this 19-year-old Royal who holds the titular Maharaja of Jaipur is an avid sportsman who took up the game of polo for a cause. Singh not only is the captain of the first Indian polo team to head to England in 20 years, he is also a student at the New York University and has become the youngest Indian member of a World Cup polo team. He is also the youngest ever winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup. In addition to this, Singh has also taken up the responsibilities as the King of Jaipur seriously.

5. Anushka Sharma: The 29-year old Indian film industry’s highest-paid actresses, made her debut as a model in 2007. Since then, she has come a long way. According to Forbes, Sharma holds ‘social causes dear to heart, appearing in a “Right to Education” advert released by the Indian government.’

6. Shriyans Bhandari (23) and Ramesh Dhami (22), fulfill the country’s footwear shortage by recycling discarded shoes into wearable footwear for children in need. The duo’s Greensole has refurbished and given away more than 100,000 shoes, sold an estimated 4,000 pairs of sandals, and has partnered with enterprises including the Tata Group and India Bulls, according to Forbes.

7. Twenty-five-year-old Ria Sharma is the founder of Make Love Not Scars. She has helped more than 75 acid attack survivors through her rehabilitation centre that provides medical, legal, education, vocational and psychological rehabilitation services for Indian acid attack survivors.

8. Suhani Jalota is the 23-year-old founder of the Myna Mahila Foundation and she works along with three women from slum communities in Mumbai in order to provide menstrual hygiene products to impoverished women. This Duke-educated social entrepreneur won the 2017 Queen’s Young Leader Award for her work.

9. 26-year-old Priya Prakash has set up HealthSetGo to provide health programs and education, medical assessments and insurance services. HealthSetGo operates in 70 cities and till now has helped over 85,000 students with its CARE flagship program.

10. 28-year-old, Aakriti Kumar is the founder of Differniture that works towards design sustainability using natural resources to create responsible, zero-waste, chemical-free home furniture. According to Forbes, Kumar is now expanding her remit to include designing eco-friendly cabins in the Indian hills.