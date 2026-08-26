Hindustan Aeronautics and Safran Helicopter Engines have inked a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Private for the launch and development of high-power helicopter engine named “Aravalli”.

HAL-Safran: Project details

According to HAL’s exchange filing, SAFHAL marks a joint venture between the two companies, as they will utilise the know-how and strengths of their parent companies to develop and deliver technologies that deliver superior quality performance.

“The collaboration will encompass advanced design methodologies, state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, comprehensive testing, and robust product support, in line with the highest international aerospace standards,” the company added.

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Under the Aravalli engine programme, HAL and Safran will develop, design, manufacture, supply, and provide lifecycle support for new-generation high-power helicopter engines in the 3,500 to 4,000 shaft horsepower. The powerplant will power HAL’s upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

“This contract represents a major milestone in the evolution of India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem and reinforces the commitment of both partners towards advancing indigenous helicopter engine capabilities,” HAL said in its regulatory filing.

HAL noted that the scope of the engine programme extends beyond military applications, as it seeks to offer future opportunities in the civil market. “The programme is also expected to further catalyse the development of indigenous Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India,” the company said in its statement.

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HAL-Safran: Management commentary

Speaking on the development, Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, said, “The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Cedric Goubet, Chief Executive Officer, Safran Helicopter Engines, added, “We are delighted to deepen our long-standing partnership with HAL through this landmark programme. Building on decades of successful cooperation, this initiative reflects our shared commitment to innovation, technology development, and industrial excellence.”

HAL share price

Hindustan Aeronautics’ share price was trading flat in Wednesday’s intraday trade. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 7%, while over the past six months, its share price has expanded by around 23%.