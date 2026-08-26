Passengers travelling between Rajasthan and West Bengal will get an additional train option as Indian Railways is set to operate the Khatipura–Howrah–Khatipura Special Train.

The special service will run on August 29 and August 31, 2026, connecting Khatipura in Rajasthan with Howrah in West Bengal. The train will also stop at key stations including Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, and Asansol in both directions. Check out the train timings, schedule here.

Khatipura–Howrah Special Train: Schedule and timings

The special train between Khatipura and Howrah (Train No. 09709) will depart from Khatipura at 5:00 PM on August 29 and reach Howrah at 10:15 PM the next day.

On the return journey, Train No. 09710 Howrah–Khatipura Special will leave Howrah at 12:15 AM on August 31 and arrive at Khatipura at 11:30 AM the next day. The special service will provide an additional option for pasenegers during the period of its operation.

Stops at key stations in Eastern Railway

In both directions, the train will stop at Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur and Asansol under the Eastern Railway jurisdiction. These stoppages will allow passengers to board or alight at important stations along the route.

Coach and booking details

The Khatipura–Howrah Special will have General Second Class, Sleeper Class and air-conditioned accommodation.

Passengers can check the detailed arrival and departure timings at all intermediate stations through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website or the NTES app. Tickets for the special train can be booked through the IRCTC website or at the nearest computerised reservation centre.

Additional connectivity between Rajasthan and West Bengal

The special service will provide an additional rail link between Rajasthan and West Bengal, giving passengers another option for long-distance travel between the two regions. The service will also connect Khatipura with Howrah through important stations along the route.

For passengers travelling between these states, the train can offer greater flexibility in planning journeys, particularly for those whose travel plans match the special service dates.