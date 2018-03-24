  3. Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 7 years jail in Dumka treasury case

Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 7 years jail in Dumka treasury case

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 7 years in jail on Saturday in the Dumka treasury case by a special CBI court in Ranchi. This was the fourth case of the fodder scam against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2018 11:33 AM
Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed, dumka treasury case, Dumka treasury case verdict, fodder scam, lalu yadav, lalu yadav Dumka treasury case, lalu yadav fodder scam, fodder scam verdcit, india news Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 7 years in jail on Saturday in the Dumka treasury case. (Source: PTI)

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 7 years in jail on Saturday in the Dumka treasury case by a special CBI court in Ranchi. This was the fourth case of the fodder scam against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief. The case is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from Dumka treasury (which is now in Jharkhand) during Lalu’s tenure as Bihar chief minister. The hearing in the case was completed on March 5.

Apart from Lalu Yadav, 31 others including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and politicians like Jagdish Sharma, R K Rana and Vidyasagar Nishad were among those accused in the case. Mishra was earlier acquitted in the second fodder scam case on December 23 last year along with five others.

(To Be Updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top