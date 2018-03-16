Emirates flight lands in Hyderabad for medical emergency, passenger declared dead on arrival

A spokesperson for Emirates said the passenger was confirmed to have passed away on arrival and the flight resumed its journey to Bangkok about one hour and forty-five minutes later.

A Dubai-Bangkok flight of Emirates made an unscheduled landing at the airport here today due to a medical emergency involving a passenger, who, however, was declared dead on arrival, airport sources and the airline said. The flight landed at the international airport here around 4.30 PM after the passenger was understood to have collapsed on board, airport sources said. A spokesperson for Emirates said the passenger was confirmed to have passed away on arrival and the flight resumed its journey to Bangkok about one hour and forty-five minutes later.

“Emirates confirms that flight EK372 Dubai to Bangkok on 16 March was diverted to Hyderabad due to a medical emergency. Sadly on arrival the passenger was confirmed to have passed away. Emirates offers sincere condolences to the family,” a statement said without giving any further details.