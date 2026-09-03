SEBI said on Thursday it would ​review the methodology for determining settlement prices ‌of derivatives contracts after receiving feedback on the closing auction session in the equity cash market.

The Securities ​and Exchange Board of India had launched ​the closing auction session on August 3 ⁠to determine the closing prices of securities.

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But the ​rollout highlighted issues such as divergent index closing ​levels across exchanges, volatile options pricing, and concerns over potential manipulation, particularly on days when benchmark derivatives contracts ​expire.

The regulator said it has received feedback ​from various stakeholders, and would propose certain changes in ‌the ⁠methodology for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts.

SEBI would also issue a discussion paper outlining the proposed changes within a week.

Indian equities have ​seen sharp moves ​during the ⁠newly launched closing auction session, particularly on derivatives expiry days.

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On Thursday, indicative ​close for benchmark stock index ​briefly ⁠dropped 2.5%, according to BSE’s website. This caused premiums on some of BSE Sensex’s put options ⁠to ​spike between 400% and 500% ​during closing auction.



