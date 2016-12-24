DRDO successfully tests Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon in Odisha

DRDO has successfully flight tested the Smart Anti-field (SAAW) weapon at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha coast. (Source: Reuters)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully flight tested the Smart Anti-field (SAAW) weapon at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off Odisha coast. Capable of engaging ground targets with high precision covering a range of around 100 kms, SAAW is an indigenous designed and developed class smart weapon weighting 120kg. The high precision guided bomb is considered to be one of the world class weapon systems available.

Tracked by the Radar and Telemetry ground stations at the ITR during the entire flight duration, the performance of all systems were recorded satisfactory and achieved all the missions, as expected. Soon after the successful accomplishment of the trail, Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman, DRDO, Dr S. Christopher congratulated the entire DRDO and the Indian Air Force teams.

Scientific Advisor to RM and DG (Missile and Strategic Systems), DRDO, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy also praised the scientific community of DRDO for their dedicate efforts towards the design, development and execution of this state-of-the-art smart weapon within the set time frame.

India’s first fully indigenised anti-airfield weapon test was conducted in May 2016, taking a lead in the development and testing of its ‘First Fully Indigenised’ Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon. The first successfully test was launched from a Jaguar aircraft towards the end of first quarter of May by the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bangalore.

Israel is also among one of those countries which intends to sell these smart bombs and is already started marketing the same. Interestingly, the country is yet to taste success in these weapons.