Don’t bring political pressure for transfers: Goa Minister Vinod Palyekar

Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar has issued a written order asking officials to desist from bringing “political pressure” to stop their transfers. (Source: Twitter/Vinod Palyekar)

Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar has issued a written order asking officials to desist from bringing “political pressure” to stop their transfers. “The department being a technically intrinsic department, it is essential that technical and ministerial staff of the department are skilled and have wider perspective of the works they perform,” Palyekar has said in the order issued today, copy of which is with PTI. “The staff have also been transferred as per transfer policy in their routine nature of duty,” the order said.

The order quoting the minister said “it is noticed that the transferred officer brings political and other pressures on the undersigned (minister)or the Head of Department to retain them in their original postings though the transfers are within the same headquarters citing various reasons.” “Such pressures to retain one in the same office or personal good are not good for the working of the department and will be viewed very seriously,” added the order.

Palyekar said some of the technical personnel were in the same post for more than three years and hence a genuine attempt was made by the department to transfer the personnel in general transfers. He also said that there was lot of lethargic attitude by many of the officers and in order to put things in place, he has started reshuffling exercise.