The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency will complete the rollout of body cameras for its officers and agents by the end of August, Acting Director David Venturella said on Saturday.

The rollout will cover every ICE officer and agent working in the field. Venturella said the agency is now moving faster than its original plan and expects the cameras to be in use by the end of this month.

The update came after the Trump administration faced criticism for delaying ICE’s body camera programme and moving to cut its funding. The lack of cameras became a bigger concern after protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in separate incidents involving federal immigration officers in Minneapolis in January. Videos recorded by civilians helped their families and supporters challenge the authorities’ accounts of the incidents.

Their deaths sparked widespread anger, and since then, there have been repeated concerns and public outrage over allegations of brutality, bias and aggressive behaviour by ICE officers.

ICE sets rules for releasing camera footage

Venturella said ICE has a policy that allows video from body cameras to be released quickly when appropriate after an incident in which someone in custody suffers a serious injury or dies.

However, the agency can also keep footage from the public if releasing it could affect an investigation or reveal private information, he said.

ICE’s acting director said the main purpose of the cameras is to improve transparency and make officers more accountable. But experts say the rules governing the release of the footage could limit that transparency.

One analyst told the Associated Press that taxpayers have spent more than $30 million on the cameras, yet the public could still be kept from seeing footage of major confrontations, at least immediately after they happen.

Christopher Schneider, a sociology professor at Canada’s Brandon University, said the policy gives the ICE director significant control over what the public sees.

He said the director could choose to release footage that makes the agency look good while keeping other recordings private.

“In some ways, ICE is saying the quiet part out loud,” he said. “Body-worn cameras are being used as contemporary image-work tools to present the police to the public in the most favourable way possible.”

ICE can delay or block footage

Under the February 2025 policy, ICE is supposed to immediately release video of shootings and other incidents in which its officers cause someone’s death or serious injury.

But there is an important condition. The agency must first decide that releasing the footage is “in the best interests of the agency.”

The policy also requires officers to turn on their cameras during routine enforcement work. This includes arrests, searches carried out under warrants and emergency responses.

In cases involving shootings or other serious confrontations, a committee made up of senior ICE officials and lawyers will review the footage. The committee will then recommend whether the video should be released.

The policy says the director can block the release or delay it indefinitely if there are “specific and compelling circumstances” that justify keeping the video private.

This has raised concerns among transparency experts, who say the rules could allow ICE to control the public narrative around controversial incidents.

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Push for cameras grew after deadly shootings

The decision to speed up the rollout comes after growing pressure on the Trump administration over the lack of body cameras.

After two US citizens were killed during an immigration crackdown in Minnesota, then-US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said ICE’s body camera programme would be rolled out across the country “as funding is available.”

The issue came under renewed scrutiny after two fatal shootings at traffic stops last month, one in Maine and another in Texas.

The shootings led to protests and raised questions about why ICE agents involved in such incidents were not wearing body cameras.

Homan orders cameras during vehicle stops

Following the shootings, Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said ICE officers would have to record vehicle stops using at least one body camera.

The move is expected to make video recordings a routine part of traffic stops carried out by ICE officers.

Homan said he supported the move. Speaking on Fox & Friends last month, he argued that body cameras can often help officers by showing exactly what they saw during an incident.

“They exonerate more law enforcement than they convict, and I want officers to wear body cameras because I want the American people to see what the ⁠officers saw when they took that action’