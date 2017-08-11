Delhi Assmebly passes minimum wages, NSIT bills

Lt Governor Anil Baijal (Reuters)

The Delhi Assembly passed two Bills, which were returned by the Centre after being cleared before, relating to heavy penalty on violators of labour laws and granting state university status to a technological institute. The Bills that were passed on the third of the ongoing monsoon session are the Delhi Netaji Subhas University of Technology Bill, 2017 and the Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill, 2017.

The reworked draft of the Bills were introduced in the House yesterday, after obtaining the approval of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. They were returned by the Centre citing procedural issues. The minimum wages legislation has enhanced the penalty for non-payment of minimum wages from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000 and stipulates jail term of up to three years from the current six months.

On the other hand, the legislation related to NSIT seeks to upgrade it to the status of a university. Presently, it is a government-funded institute affiliated to the Delhi University. Meanwhile, the Delhi (Right Of Citizen To Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill, 2017, a piece of legislation that will automatically deduct salaries of babus in cases of delay in delivering government services on their part, was introduced. It is likely to be cleared tomorrow, which is the last day of the session.