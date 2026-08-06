HCLTech has been named an OpenAI Advanced Partner.The partnership with OpenAI will help enterprises build, deploy and scale artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. This new step will let HCLTech among the global systems integrators selected under the OpenAI Partner Network. As part of the collaboration, the company will expand its AI offerings using GPT-5.6, ChatGPT Work and its AI-powered service transformation platform, AI Force.

HCLTech said the partnership will help businesses adopt AI faster, improve productivity, enhance customer experience and deliver measurable business outcomes while ensuring responsible and secure AI deployment.

“We’re pleased to welcome HCLTech as an OpenAI Advanced Partner. The HCLTech team brings practical enterprise AI delivery experience across strategy, implementation and adoption,” said Colleen Kapase, Vice President of Strategic Global Partnerships and Ecosystems, OpenAI. “Through the OpenAI Partner Network, HCLTech can help more enterprises move from AI pilots to measurable business impact.”

Company expands Agentic Transformation Studio

HCLTech is also expanding its OpenAI Agentic Transformation Studio, a platform that helps enterprises build, govern and scale AI across business functions and industry workflows. The platform brings together AI Governance, Agentic Engineering, AgentOps and optimisation capabilities to support enterprises in deploying AI at scale and speeding up adoption across their operations.

“Being recognized as an OpenAI Advanced Partner reflects the strength of our strategic collaboration with OpenAI. Together, we are helping clients transition into new Agentic Operating model across values streams by building, deploying and scaling industrialized Enterprise AI operating systems and control towers to unlock measurable business value with AI,” said Raghu Kidambi, Corporate Vice President, AI Partnerships at HCLTech. The company said the expanded partnership is aimed at helping organisations move beyond AI pilot projects and implement AI across their businesses in a structured and secure way.

HCL Technologies shares closed at Rs 1,337 on the NSE on August 6, down Rs 13 or 0.96% for the day. Meanwhile, HCL Technologies reported a strong financial performance in the first quarter of FY27. The company posted revenue of Rs 34,579 crore, up 1.76% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 13.94% year-on-year (YoY). Gross profit rose to Rs 5,831 crore, increasing 3.75% QoQ and 17.99% YoY, while net profit climbed to Rs 4,626 crore, up 3.03% QoQ and 20.34% YoY.