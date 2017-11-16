Delhi air pollution: Smog forces Costa Rica envoy to move to Bengaluru

Delhi air pollution: Delhiites are having harrowing experiences as persistent blanket of smog has engulfed the national capital. People have been gasping for breathe and even the VVIPs felt the impact of the toxic air in Delhi. (Facebook image)

Delhi air pollution: Delhiites are having harrowing experiences as persistent blanket of smog has engulfed the national capital. People have been gasping for breathe and even the VVIPs felt the impact of the toxic air in Delhi. It has been learnt that Costa Rican ambassador to India Mariela Cruz Alvarez has decided to shift to Bengaluru. The reason she cited was that she had developed respiratory illness. So far diplomatic community living in Delhi has been complaining about the air quality but Alvarez has termed the Delhi’s air as ‘unbreathable’.

Alvarez has written a blog post. “I am sick in South India with a serious upper respiratory infection due to New Delhi’s unbreatheable air. My tropical lungs couldn’t take the toll. I will be recovering and resting… It is not funny to see your lungs expelling a dark residue as if I was a smoker — which i am not. I work to bring awareness about climate change and now I feel the personal impact of our global lack of awareness. We need to wake up fast. India I love you and it hurts me to see you drowning in loads of plastic and toxic air. Where is the leadership? Clean air and water are basic human rights,” she said in her blog.

Alvarez is a yoga practitioner and an ardent follower of Art of Living. She has also posted a video message in which she said that she had taken medicines. “The pollution comes from a blue planet that is crying: factories expelling poison into her in exchange for money and conveniently forgetting about their environmental responsibility. Those who charge us with their profits in exchange for our healths and well being, brainwashing us into futile needs that are superficial and empty. Those who don’t care about children or anybody,” Alvarez, who was appointed Costa Rican envoy to India in May this year, wrote.

26 trains were delayed, seven have been rescheduled and six were cancelled today. Notably, Air quality remained outside the ‘severe plus’ category yestreday and if the trend prevails till tomorrow, emergency measures such ban on construction and entry of trucks may be lifted. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a Supreme Court-appointed panel, said it may withdraw all the measures enforced under the ‘severe plus’ or emergency category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if pollution remains under control. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 361, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, showing a marginal dip as compared to yesterday when it was 308, the best in a week.

Watch this video

In a major development, the Centre announced that it has preponed the introduction of ultra-clean Euro-VI grade petrol and diesel in the national capital by two years to April 2018 to help fight air pollution. Even as air quality remained out of emergency category, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar met in Chandigarh and resolved to put in “sustained efforts” to prevent a repeat of the recent smog episode in 2018. The hourly-graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management, which tracks the levels of PM2.5 and PM10, also captured the declining trend. PM2.5 and PM10 concentration was recorded as 198 and 307 microgrammes per cubic metre at 7 PM.