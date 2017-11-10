Delhi Air Pollution: President Kovind hails IIT Delhi designed, unique biodegradable device to tackle toxic air

President Kovind specially mentioned the product in his speech. (PTI)

To combat Air Pollution in Delhi, students from IIT Delhi have come up with a great solution that will not only help people to breathe better but also ensure it remains a cheap method to turn to. This is the NasoFilter. Unlike ordinary pollution masks, this filter makes it easy to breathe and does not inconvenience the wearer – the product does not pose a hindrance even while speaking. NasoFilter can be stuck to the nasal entrance and can clear PM 2.5 from the air being breathed.

The product has earned accolades from all walks of life, even the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind praised the product at IIT-Delhi convocation. President Kovind specially mentioned the product in his speech. He said that this was an example of great innovation by students.

Prateek Sharma the co-creator of the product said, “Without fail the filter can be used for 10 hours. It is based on a use-and-throw principle, and since it is biodegradable, it doesn’t harm the environment.”

NanoFilter had won the Startups National Award 2017 by the Technology Development Board. The award was presented to them a few months ago as the product is used to protect against air pollutants. The product also minimises the risk of respiratory diseases.