Day after Arvinder Singh Lovely quits, exodus from Congress starts as 10 more Delhi PDCC leaders join BJP

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari along with party President Amit Shah greet the newly joined party member Arvinder Singh Lovely in New Delhi. (PTI)

All is not well within the Congress party. A day after former PDCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely left Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 10 more Delhi Congress leaders have left the party to join BJP, according to a Times Now report. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken while campaigning for a candidate in Saraswati Vihar pointed to the exit of Lovely indirectly and termed it as ‘greed’. He said, “Our leader who got everything from the party has left the party. Who was minister for 10 years and was then appointed the youngest Pradesh Congress chief, today BJP has taken him into their fold. I don’t know under what greed or pressure he has left.”

The names of the leaders who have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party have not been disclosed by Delhi BJP.

You may also want to watch-

Arvinder Singh Lovely served Congress for 31 years and he was a minister in the Sheila Dikshit cabinet. In an interview with the Indian Express, he said, “There is no door I have not knocked in the last two months. It is unfortunate that I tried to meet the central leadership for over two months and I could not, and I called Amit Shah ji once and I was able to meet him.”

Earlier on April 18, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit attacked Maken indirectly, while holding faulty system of the leadership as the reason behind senior leaders quitting the party. She said, “The approach which a PCC head should have, of taking everybody together, is not there. The primary reason behind people quitting the party is them being ignored, not listened to. So, out of frustration, they are doing so. There is some problem with the prevailing system in the PCC. There is an urgent need to amend it.”