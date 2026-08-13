LG Electronics India on Thursday reported a 27.2% year-on-year surge in net profit for the quarter ended on June 30 (Q1FY27) to Rs 653 crore from Rs 513 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue advanced 15.5% year-on-year to Rs 7,233 crore for Q1 from Rs 6,263 crore in the same quarter the previous year. In terms of operations, earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 26.2% year-on-year to Rs 904 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 716 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 12.5% year-on-year from 11.4% reported last year.

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LG Electronics India declared its first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 after market hours. Shares closed flat on Thursday’s trading session at Rs 1,578.3 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.16%.

The company is also seeing strong momentum in air-conditioners, with demand helping shape a more positive outlook for the year, Sanjay Chitkara, Director and Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at the company said. Chitkara also said channel inventory had normalised, while retail partners were preparing for the festival season in the second half of the year.

LG Electronics India crossed 1 million air-conditioner sales in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 and is targeting more than 2 million units for the full year, he added.