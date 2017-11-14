Childrens Day 2017 Special: Best quotes, SMSs to share

Childrens Day 2017 Special: November 14th is celebrated as Children’s Day or Bal Diwas every year in India. (IE image)

Childrens Day 2017 Special: November 14th is celebrated as Children’s Day or Bal Diwas every year in India. The special day is celebrated in remembrance of India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru Born on November 14, 1889, he was also known as Pandit Nehru. Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru or simply Chachaji, was very popular amongst children for his love. Nehru, also a freedom fighter enjoyed an iconic status in India and was widely admired across the world for his statesmanship. November 14 marks Nehru’s devotion to welfare, education and development of children and young people. Every year, especially in schools, the day is celebrated and children are told about Nehru’s legacy. Also, the day is celebrated by the public and they exchange wishes. If you also wish to do the same here are some suggestions.

Children’s Day 2017 special:

– “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man” – Rabindranath Tagore

– “What is a home without children? Quiet.” – Henny Youngman

– “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” — James Baldwin, novelist, and social critic

– “Bitter are the tears of a child: Sweeten them. Deep are the thoughts of a child: Quiet them. Sharp is the grief of a child: Take it from him. Soft is the heart of a child: Do not harden it.” – Pamela Glenconner

– Our Children are our life. And our life is our children. Let’s teach them right lessons.

– “While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.” – Angela Schwindt

Well, if you wish to celebrate the day in Nehru’s words itself, here are some of his very famous quotes

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

– ‘Children do not think of differences amongst themselves’

“The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, difference of class or caste or colour or status. They are wiser than their father(s) or mother(s).

– ‘I have enough time for children’

“I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children.”

– ‘As they grow up…’

“As they grow up, unfortunately, their natural freedom is often eclipsed by teaching and behaviour of elders. At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others”.