BSF smashes Pakistani posts! Bunkers destroyed, intruder killed – how India retaliated after losing its Jawan

Border Security Force reacted strongly after losing one of its Jawan in unprovoked crossborder firing on Wednesday. BSF’s Jammu IG, Ramawtar, said the forces gave a solid response in which Pakistan’s infrastructure, solar panel and weapons were damaged. Pakistani posts also suffered major losses, he added. The troops also foiled an infiltration bid and killed an intruder along the International Border in Jammu district. Troops observed the movement of two-three persons along the IB near Nikowal Border Out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector around 05.45 hours. The BSF official said infiltrators challenged them and opened fire resulting in the death of one intruder, he said adding, the deceased was in his thirties. He added that other intruders managed to escape. The BSF destroyed two Pakistani posts. Two Pakistani mortar positions were “located, targeted and destroyed by BSF troopers yesterday night only. The coordinated precision fire of BSF troopers silenced Pakistani guns,” a BSF spokesman said. Yesterday, a BSF jawan was killed in Samba sector of Jammu and the force had since then launched retaliatory fire.

The killing of fifty-year-old Head Constable RP Hazra was first such incident this year. Hazra was severely wounded after Pakistani forces “sniped” from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at about 4 pm. The jawan, who was rushed to a nearby medical centre, succumbed to his injuries. Hazra was born on this day in 1967. Hazra, who hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal, has served for about 27 years in the border guarding force. He is survived by a daughter (21) and son (18). Earlier, the incident came just days after an army personnel was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on December 31 last year.

In the December 31st incident, sepoy Jagsir Singh (32) was killed when he was shot by Paksitani troops from across the border along the LoC in Rajouri district. Year 2017 recorded the highest number of ceasefire violations in the past decade resulting in the death of 35 people including 19 army personnel and four BSF men.

India shares a 3,323-km border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.