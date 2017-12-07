Braveheart van driver jumps in front of a moving car, turns human shield, saves 25 school kids

It is the heroics of such selfless people that makes us believe that goodness still exists. (Image Source: Dainik Jagran)

What can only be described as the highest levels of selflessness, a man dived right in front of an unmanned moving car to save more than 25 school children! 30-year-old Shiv Yadav, who hails from Chhattisgarh jumped in front of a moving school van to act as a human shield. His deed of extreme valour successfully stopped the moving car. In the Narayanpur area of Jashpur district of Chhatisgarh, the van was carrying 25 students of Harish English Medium School and was on its way to the rural area. The incident occurred on December 5. Actually, Shiv Yadav was also the driver of the van who had stopped the car to take a break.

As per reports of Dainik Jagran, Yadav said that the school van was on a slope when he took the break. He also said that the vehicle was in first gear. “One of the kids may have put the gear in neutral and then the van started rolling backwards. I ran a few meters downhill and threw myself under the wheels hoping that my body would act as a speed breaker. It worked,” Yadav said.

The driver, 30-year-old Shiv Yadav injured himself in the process and is now in hospital. None of the school kids suffered any serious injuries.

A similar incident happened in Georgia, US, in middle of November when a school bus driver helped save school students from a fiery crash near Atlanta. A video of it went viral that shows bus driver Shuronda Richardson making sure that the kids are safe. The bus driver said her first concern was the students.

“The bus was definitely on fire so I told the kids to run,” said Richardson.

The BBC reported that the accidents involving school vans are common in India because of poor maintenance and overcrowding. In January, 15 children died after their bus crashed into a lorry in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Tribune reported that on November 29, a school driver of Delhi Public School in Bhatinda had a narrow escape when the driver hit the bus against a footpath. The driver said that he was driving under influence of some substance.