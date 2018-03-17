Darbhanga beheading a case of land dispute, claims Sushil Modi; says nothing to do with PM Modi

In a harrowing incident, a BJP worker’s father was beheaded over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

After multiple reports suggest that a BJP worker’s father was allegedly beheaded in Bihar’s Darbhanga over naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter and dismissed these allegations by saying that it was a case of land dispute. Modi said that the killing had nothing to do with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His twitter post read, “Totally false that murder in Darbhanga cose of naming Modi Chawk.Case of land dispute.Board was put long back,Murder has nothing to do with Board.”

Two persons have been detained in connection with the murder at Bihar’s Darbhanga district late Thursday night. The deceased Ramchandra Yadav (62) was the father of BJP leader Tej Narayan, who named the chowk after PM in 2016. Locals informed that Yadav was killed for naming the chowk in Lahesarai after PM Modi but police have denied this and said that a land dispute was the cause of the murder. According to police, the incident took place at the village in Balha panchayat under Sadar Police station.

Kamlesh, brother of Tej Narayan, who was undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital after being attacked by the killers confirmed that the chowk was renamed two years ago. He said, “Yesterday, local RJD supporters, who had been opposed to naming of the square after Modi, tried to remove the plaque bearing the name of the square.” He added that when he with his family protested, the attackers said that the RJD’s victory in bypolls to Lok Sabha and an assembly seat marked their party’s rebound and hence they wanted to rename the square after Lalu Prasad. Ramchandra was hacked with a sharp-edged weapon around midnight on Thursday.

Dilnawaz Ahmad, Additional SP of Darbhanga suggested that personal enmity with Ramchandra and family had a part to play in the brutal killing. Dilnawaz said, “We are not aware of any dispute over naming of the square, though all angles would be investigated”. Meanwhile, on Friday, local BJP workers in protest against the killing, blocked the road and traffic for over two hours demanding the arrest of the accused.