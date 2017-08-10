BJP Parliamentary Party meet today; first after Amit Shah became Rajya Sabha MP

BJP Parliamentary Party meet will be held on Thursday. (PTI photo)

BJP Parliamentary Party meet will be held on Thursday, news channel India Today reported. Notably, this is the first meet of

BJP Parliamentary Party after Amit Shah became Rajya Sabha MP. Earlier, on Wednesday, BJP chief Amit Shah, a five-time

MLA, bid adieu to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. Shah asserted that BJP is unassailable in the poll-bound state.

Shah, 52, tendered his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora after giving an hour-long farewell speech in the House on the second and the last day of the monsoon session of the state assembly. Shah, who represented Naranpura assembly seat in Ahmedabad, in his speech said he was “proud to be from a state, which is an unassailable fortress of the BJP”.

Congress MLAs were not present during his speech as the 20-odd legislators boycotted the proceedings for the rest of the day after some of them were evicted from the House for creating ruckus in the beginning of the first half.

In his address, Shah came down heavily on the Congress alleging that its leaders, both here and at the Centre, had taken an “anti-Gujarat” on the Sardar Sarovar Dam project over the river Narmada. The BJP president also hit out at the opposition party for stalling the OBC Commission Bill in the Rajya Sabha. As the assembly polls are approaching in the state, he called upon the party legislators to highlight both these issues prominently during their public interactions.

“Congress’ stand always remained anti-farmer. Though Narmada Control Authority had already completed all the formalities to raise the height (before June 2014), their (UPA) government did not give the nod. But PM Narendra Modi gave it within one month of assuming office” said Shah.